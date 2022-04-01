Grammys 2022: See the Full List of Nominees and Winners

Something to sing about! From pop stars to rockers, the 2022 Grammys will honor the biggest names in music.

The 64th annual ceremony was initially set to take place in Los Angeles in January, but due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Recording Academy postponed the event. It was rescheduled for Sunday, April 3, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Nominees were announced in November 2021, with Jon Batiste earning more nods than any other artist. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert musical director, 35, has the chance to win 11 trophies, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

Following his major nominations, Batiste noted in a statement that it was “hard to put into words” what the moment meant to him. “It’s astonishment, shock, awe, gratefulness,” he said in December 2021 of celebrating his “lifetime of work.”

Tied for the second-most nods are Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. with eight nominations each. Pop superstars Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo follow closely behind with seven.

“When I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the Staples Center, where the Grammys took place every year,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, 19, wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners names in wide-eyed wonder.”

Rodrigo, a first-time Grammy nominee, continued, “Many dreams have come true for me this year, but this one is probably the most meaningful. Thank you to everyone who has believed in me and supported the songs I write… I’m beyond humbled. Truly a day I will never forget.”

The “Jealousy” singer and Eilish, 20, are facing off in multiple categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. At her first Grammys in 2020, Eilish swept the awards, taking home trophies for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

“I never thought this would ever happen in my whole life. I grew up watching them and this is my brother, Finneas, and he’s my best friend,” the “Bad Guy” performer gushed while accepting Song of the Year in January 2020. “I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously at these kinds of things, but I genuinely want to say I’m so grateful and I only want to say that I’m grateful and that I’m so honored to be here amongst all of you. I love you to my core.”

Eilish followed up her 2020 Grammys with two more wins in 2021, including Best Song Written for Visual Media for the James Bond theme song “No Time to Die.” The titular track earned the California native her first Academy Award earlier this year.

Scroll down to see the complete list of 2022 Grammys nominees — and look for the bolded names to see who won!