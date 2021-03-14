The stars at the 2021 Grammys are by no means strangers when it comes to producing top hits, so it’s no surprise that the celebs are also serving up off-the-charts style on the red carpet.

The 63rd annual awards looked a bit different than last year, but plenty of presenters, performers and nominees still showed up to walk the red carpet and take the stage (socially distanced, of course!) at the Staple’s Center in Los Angeles, California.

And, let Us just say, the fashion moments of the evening are worthy of their own gramophone. In years past, the stars have showed off some over-the-top styles. Think: Jennifer Lopez’s iconic silk Versace dress from 2000 and Rihanna’s Giambattista Valli pink pouf gown from 2015.

This year was no different. From Mickey Guyton’s stunning Valentino floral number to Debi Nova‘s Georges Chakras pink mini with an absolutely gorgeous pink train, the celebs brought out their best for the 2021 Grammys.

Keep scrolling to the show-stopping glitz, glamour and gowns from Instagram and the red carpet.