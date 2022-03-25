Oscars 2022: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Calling all movie lovers! The 94th Academy Awards are celebrating the biggest films of the year on Sunday, March 27.

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are hosting the 2022 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with Power of the Dog leading the pack with 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kirsten Dunst) and Best Directing (Jane Campion).

“To be honored by the Academy is a truly humbling experience. For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams,” Dunst, who is engaged to Plemons, said in a statement last month. “Congratulations to Jane, Benedict, Kodi and Jesse on their nominations and the entire cast and crew of The Power of the Dog. Working on this film was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m forever grateful for Jane trusting me to bring Rose’s story to life. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing our work and for putting me amongst such a remarkable group of actresses.”

Campion, the first woman ever to be Oscar-nominated twice for directing, could potentially make history as the third female director to win the trophy.

“It’s both sad but it’s also great that women are punching that glass ceiling out of the way. I really feel things are changing,” she told Variety. “I’ve been in the industry a long time now, and it’s very different today than it was when I first started. The brave women from the #MeToo movement that began it all with their revelations about the systemic abuse within the industry has woken everybody up and committed people, men and women, to wanting equality. We’re not there yet. But, I would say that it’s the end of apartheid for the industry when it comes to gender.”

Dune is the second most-nominated movie with 10 chances to win, while West Side Story and Belfast each scored seven nominations. Rounding out the nominations for Best Picture: Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley.

Scroll through for a complete list of the nominees and check back on Sunday for live updates: