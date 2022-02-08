A cause for celebration! It didn’t take long for Hollywood to commemorate the 94th annual Academy Awards nominations —and Us Weekly has rounded up the best reactions from your favorite stars.

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the Oscar noms on Tuesday, February 8, revealing The Power of the Dog leads the pack with 12 potential wins. The Netflix film is up for Best Picture, Best Directing (Jane Campion), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kirsten Dunst) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

“To be honored by the Academy is a truly humbling experience. For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams,” Dunst said in a statement to Us Weekly, referring to her costar and real-life partner.

The Bring It On star and the Friday Night Lights alum have been linked since 2016. Us confirmed in January 2017 that he popped the question and Dunst gave birth to their first child, son Ennis, in May 2018. The couple welcomed their second son, James, in 2021.

“They’ve started working together on projects and it’s made their relationship even stronger. They love to spend as much time together as possible,” a source told Us last year before shedding light on their dynamic. “Kirsten used to be in some more dramatic and toxic type of relationships, but Jesse is different. He’s more quiet, supportive and really lets Kirsten shine.”

Dune is the second most-nominated film, with 10 honors, including Best Picture and Best Cinematography.

“Working with Denis Villeneuve and the entire cast and crew of Dune is an honor that often only happens once in a lifetime,” cinematographer Greig Fraser said in a statement. “Frank Herbert’s story resonates with so many readers worldwide and I can’t think of a better team of artists to have made this interpretation of his legendary words. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have supported our aesthetic vision from day one and to now be recognized by our colleagues with this nomination is the icing on the cake!”

While West Side Story nabbed seven nominations — including Best Picture, Best Directing (Steven Spielberg) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Ariana DeBose) — Rachel Zegler reacted to her best actress snub via Twitter.

“So proud of our film. so proud of ariana, tod, gary, paul, adam, rena, andy, brian, shawn, janusz, and steven,” she wrote. “What a beautiful recognition for a true labor of love.”

Rounding out the Best Picture nominees are Belfast, Drive My Car, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, CODA, King Richard and Nightmare Alley.

Scroll through for a series of reactions from the nominees: