The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards are here!

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross were on hand to reveal the nominees live from Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8.

The awards show previously made headlines when it wrapped up its 2021 broadcast with the Best Actor award going to Anthony Hopkins. The Oscars usually saves Best Picture as the last award. Viewers expected the change to mean Chadwick Boseman would win posthumously for his work in Black Bottom.

Amid the backlash, ABC executive Rob Mills addressed the controversial decision to switch up the order of the presentation.

“There was a lot of really great risks that some might view didn’t pay off,” Mills told Variety after the April 2021 premiere. “But it was just great to do something different and not know what was going to happen next — and not have those glazed eyes of, ‘Oh gosh, I’ve seen this before I know exactly what’s going to happen.’”

Mills noted that the changes didn’t only affect the final categories.

“The whole show was mixed up,” he added at the time. “I think the point was, sometimes you watch the show and you feel like, ‘Gosh, I’ve seen this every year.’ So, it really was the, ‘Wow, I really don’t know what’s coming next.’ … Some people were upset, some people loved it and that was really the point that there was no apathy.”

The executive also pointed out that the memorable moment served as an example that no one knows the results beforehand, saying, “Although imagine that they did, and they still did that. That would have been very bold.”

Hopkins, 84, who won for his role in The Father, was not in attendance at the Los Angeles ceremony. He later honored the late Black Panther star in his acceptance speech.

“Well, good morning. Here I am in my homeland in Wales. At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award. I really didn’t. I’m very grateful to the Academy, and thank you,” the Silence of the Lambs actor said in a video shared via Instagram. “I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early.”

Boseman, who died in August 2020 at age 43 following a battle with colon cancer, was not the only late thespian that viewers felt wasn’t acknowledged properly. After the 93rd Academy Awards, some people took to social media to question why certain stars, including Naya Rivera, Jessica Walter and Adam Schlesinger, weren’t mentioned during the In Memoriam tribute.

“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment,” the organization previously stated in a statement in 2020. “An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time. All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year.”

The 94th Academy Awards will air on ABC Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Directing

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles and Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best Costume Design

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Best Production Design

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

