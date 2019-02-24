Talk about Hollywood power couples! From Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, to Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz — and a few pairs of exes — there are quite a few duos who have both had the honor of winning Oscars.

Nearly seven decades ago, Laurence Olivier took home his first Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of The Royal Court of Denmark – Hamlet, Prince of Denmark in the British film adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play Hamlet. His wife of nearly 21 years, Vivien Leigh, also snagged two Oscars during their time together in the ‘40s and ‘50s.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie — who were married for for two years before calling it quits in September 2016 — are both one-time Academy Award winners. The Maleficent star walked away with her Oscar in 2000, years prior to tying the knot to the Troy actor, whose win came the year the pair got married.

Two years before Bardem and Cruz got married, Bardem won the 2008 Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in No Country for Old Men. The following year, the Everybody Knows star accepted the Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Maria Elena in Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

