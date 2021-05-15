It’s not easy to win an Oscar or an MTV Movie Award, but it’s even harder to win one of each — a movie that gets both has to be critically beloved and also, well, fun.

The MTV Movie Awards debuted in 1992, with a ceremony hosted by Dennis Miller. That year, the big winner was Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which won six of the seven categories it was nominated in, including Best Movie, Best Male Performance for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Best Female Performance for Linda Hamilton. The only trophy it lost was Best Song From a Movie, which went to Bryan Adams’ “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” from Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

In the years since that first show, the ceremony has become known for outrageous parodies of blockbusters and Oscar winners, as well as unique categories like Best Kiss, Best Fight and Best Villain.

The ceremony also expanded in 2017 to honor television shows as well as movies and was renamed the MTV Movie & TV Awards. In 2021, the show will include a second night of awards for reality TV shows called MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

While it might seem like a show that hands out Golden Popcorn trophies wouldn’t have much in common with the most prestigious awards event of them all, there are actually plenty of movies that have been honored at both ceremonies.

Even in that first year, the two shows handed out awards to the same films. In addition to its six MTV Movie Awards, Terminator 2 earned four Oscars — Best Makeup, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects. By contrast, The Silence of the Lambs, the Academy’s choice for Best Picture, didn’t win a single bucket of Golden Popcorn.

MTV has retired some of the show’s stranger categories — pour one out for Best Sandwich in a Movie, which was only awarded in 1996 — but even some of the weirder prizes were given to films that also took home Hollywood’s most desirable gold.

Pulp Fiction, for example, won Best Original Screenplay at the 1995 Academy Awards, then went on to win Best Dance Sequence for John Travolta and Uma Thurman’s iconic twist at Jack Rabbit Slim’s. (That award last went to Seann William Scott in 2004 for American Wedding.)

Keep scrolling for a list of some of the films that have taken home Oscars and Golden Popcorn trophies: