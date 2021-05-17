Pucker up! The MTV Movie & TV Awards are unlike any other awards show in Hollywood. With categories like Best Villain, Best Duo and Best Fight, there’s no telling what will happen during any given year. One of show’s most consistent highlights, however, is the Best Kiss award, which often comes with an onstage display of affection from the winning couple.

The Best Kiss award was first given at the show’s inaugural broadcast in 1992, when it went to Anna Chlumsky and a then-11-year-old Macaulay Culkin for My Girl. In the many years that followed, stars of all ages have received the honor — some more than once.

Currently, the record for most Best Kiss wins is held by Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who received the award four years in a row starting in 2009 for the first Twilight movie. During two of those years, Stewart was nominated twice in the category. In 2010, the Spencer actress received a second nomination for kissing Dakota Fanning in The Runaways. The next year, her second nod came from kissing Taylor Lautner in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.

While Team Edward won out when it came to the actual trophy, fans were delighted when the Lighthouse actor joked he was tired of kissing his on and off girlfriend during the 2011 broadcast.

“I feel bad because I don’t feel like kissing you. You don’t want to kiss me, do you?” the U.K. native asked Stewart. “There’s someone else in the audience who would appreciate it a little more.”

As the Happiest Season actress stood on stage, Pattinson ran to the audience to find his match. When he finally made it to Lautner, the hunks locked lips as the audience cheered around them.

While the onstage chemistry cooled down for a few years after that, things heated up once more in 2016 when Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine took home the award for Pitch Perfect 2.

After joking that they had “no sexual chemistry,” the Workaholics alum and Pooch Perfect host fell to the ground in a make-out session that lasted longer than anyone anticipated.

“Thank you very much!” DeVine shouted before the pair got back to business.

Scroll through to see some of the most memorable Best Kiss kisses from years past: