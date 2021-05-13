Vampires love baseball — and making fun of the franchise that gave the world sparkly bloodsuckers and cinema’s most traumatic birth scene this side of Rosemary’s Baby.

Since the first Twilight movie premiered in 2008, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and the rest of the cast have given a lot of interviews in which they gleefully dunk on the saga.

“It was like it was a book that wasn’t supposed to be published,” the Lighthouse actor famously told E! News of Stephenie Meyer’s novel in 2008. “I was just convinced, like, ‘This woman is mad. She’s completely mad and she’s in love with her own fictional creation.’ And sometimes you would feel uncomfortable reading this thing.”

As Twihards know, The Twilight Saga tells the story of Bella Swan (Stewart), a young woman who falls in love with Edward Cullen (Pattinson) after moving to the small town of Forks, Washington. She immediately becomes enthralled by his menacing stare and tousled brown hair, but Edward advises her to keep her distance. What he really wants, after all, is to suck her blood.

Bella doesn’t listen, naturally, and over the course of five movies ends up marrying him, having his half-vampire baby, clashing with a local pack of werewolves and appealing to the Volturi (the vampire government) to leave her family alone.

Fans ate it up like a Cullen sibling hunting after a long fast, but critics were not always enthusiastic. In a 2011 New York Times review of Breaking Dawn — Part 1 titled, “Edward, You May Now Bite the Bride,” Manohla Dargis had this to say about Taylor Lautner’s performance: “Mr. Lautner, whose pumped physique and flat affect bring to mind one of those friendly pizza delivery boys in a pornographic movie, remains a dish best served with as few words and clothes as possible.”

In the years since the final movie’s debut in 2012, the cast has made many similarly scathing comments about the franchise.

“As soon as [Bella] becomes a vampire, they kind of ignore their duties instantly,” Stewart joked during a 2012 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “They just wanna bone. It’s the most ridiculous situation. You just had a child! Really?”

That same year, Pattinson expressed his relief that his time as Edward was finally coming to a close. When Jimmy Fallon mentioned the fans’ sadness at the end of the franchise and asked if the experience was “bittersweet,” the Batman actor quipped, “For them!”

Keep scrolling to read more of the Twilight cast’s harshest quotes about the vampire epic: