After 15 years, author Stephenie Meyer is taking Twilight fans back to Forks, Washington, in an all-new companion novel to the best-selling series.

Before making the big announcement on Monday, May 4, the 46-year-old Connecticut native teased longtime fans of her work with a mysterious countdown clock on her website. When Meyer finally confirmed that her latest work, Midnight Sun, would be hitting the shelves this summer, she reflected on why it felt like the perfect time to continue the fantasy world that she created.

“It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure if this was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore,” she said during a virtual appearance on Good Morning America. “Sorry about the bad timing. Hopefully this book can be a distraction from the real world. I’m so excited to finally be able to share it with you.”

The Twilight saga quickly became an international sensation after the first novel was released in 2005, when fans fell head over heels for the love story between Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. Meyer’s books were adapted into huge blockbuster films featuring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and more stars who transformed her fictional world of vampires and werewolves into a reality. More than a decade after Twilight captured the hearts of fans all across the world, Meyer is finally ready to tell another side of the story.

“This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist,” a press release from Meyer’s publisher states. “In Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer transports us back to a world that has captivated millions of readers and, drawing on the classic myth of Hades and Persephone, brings us an epic novel about the profound pleasures and devastating consequences of immortal love.”

Midnight Sun is a long-awaited addition to the Twilight series. Meyer originally planned on releasing the companion novel in 2008, but put the project on hold when a partial manuscript was leaked online.

“There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter,” she told fans in a lengthy note on her website at the time. “Though I didn’t have time to work on it right away, the idea of letting Edward have his chance to speak stuck with me. I couldn’t shake it. … When a story demands to be written, there’s no way to resist.”

Midnight Sun is set to release on August 4, 2020.