Hollywood has you covered! While love is in the air, there’s no better excuse to watch a romantic film than Valentine’s Day — and we’ve got the best of the best movie moments ready for you to relive.

Whether you’re a traditional romantic, or enjoy something a bit more unique, there is no shortage of films that will have your heart melting. From Shane West’s Landon Carter pulling out all of the sweet gestures in A Walk to Remember to Omar Epps’ Quincy McCall vying to win the heart of Sanaa Lathan’s Monica Wright in Love & Basketball, these movie moments will have you swooning.

So grab your chocolate, wine or whatever your binge-watching indulgence is, and watch the video above to see some of the best romantic movie moments for Valentine’s Day. (Don’t forget the tissues!)

