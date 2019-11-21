



Yer an actor, Robert! Robert Pattinson can pinpoint the role that gave him his big break — Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire —and he credits the film for giving him his acting career.

“It was a really nice environment on Harry Potter,” the actor, 33, said on the Wednesday, November 20 episode of the “HFPA In Conversation” podcast. “Even compared to movies I’ve done since, it was very protected, the way the kids were treated. I’ve watched on movies where you see a kid who’s got their tutor and it doesn’t exactly seem like they’re really going to school. I mean, it’s just kind of [like] they are fulfilling a legal requirement. But in Harry Potter, it was like they were at school and they were kind of doing work at the same time.”

He fondly recalled that the press tour for the 2007 film “was amazing” and left him feeling grateful.

“I remember going to Tokyo for the first time and sitting in my room, looking out over the city and being like ‘How has this happened?'” he said. “I really like that movie … I wouldn’t be acting if it wasn’t for that.”

Pattinson went on to star as the mysterious Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga from 2008 to 2012. In April, he admitted to USA Today that he watched Twilight: New Moon, “just the other day, and it genuinely does have an incredibly good soundtrack.”

He added that the film franchise’s once-rabid fanbase has calmed down, which has made connecting with fans more enjoyable for Pattinson.

“It’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense,” he said. “People come up [to me] and just have very fond memories of it. It’s a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all, when it was very, very intense. Now the intensity has died down and it’s just very warm memories.”

During the height of Twilight’s fame, Pattinson dated his costar, Kristen Stewart for four years before splitting in 2013.

Pattinson will soon play the coveted role of the next Batman. Stewart told Variety in September that she’s thrilled for her ex-boyfriend’s success.

“I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part,” she said at the time. “I’m so happy for him. It’s crazy … I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome.”