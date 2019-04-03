Getting back in touch with his inner Cullen! Robert Pattinson revisited his star-making role in the Twilight franchise and was surprised by what he found.

The 32-year-old actor watched a portion of The Twilight Saga: New Moon while it was on TV “just the other day, and it genuinely does have an incredibly good soundtrack,” he admitted to USA Today in an interview published on Wednesday, April 3. “I completely forgot, but the soundtracks were quite ahead of their time.”

Pattinson has other sweet feelings about the films. “It seems like with younger people in their late teens, early 20s, it’s sort of become quite a hip thing to like,” he explained. “It’s a fascinating second wave of people appreciating it, which is kind of cool. I think when anything becomes a massive phenomenon, there’s always people who get annoyed because it’s just everywhere. But now it seems like a retro thing: the soundtrack, the fashion. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s so late 2000s.’”

The High Life star went on to speak about the fanfare that stemmed from the movies’ insane success. “It’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense,” he noted. “People come up [to me] and just have very fond memories of it. It’s a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all, when it was very, very intense. Now the intensity has died down and it’s just very warm memories.”

Pattinson (Edward Cullen) starred alongside ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan), Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black), Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen), Nikki Reed (Rosalie Hale), Kellan Lutz (Emmett Cullen), Peter Facinelli (Dr. Carlisle Cullen), Jackson Rathbone (Jasper Hale) and Anna Kendrick (Jessica Stanley) in the teen flicks.

The franchise included 2008’s Twilight, 2009’s New Moon, 2010’s The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2011’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

The Remember Me actor was a bit more cynical about his breakout role in the past. He quipped to Variety in September 2018 that he “stopped mentally progressing around the time when [he] started doing those movies.”

In the same interview, Pattinson jokingly confessed that he is prepared for a revival: “The amount of time I’ve spent moisturizing, I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. Ready!”

The actor has shifted his focus toward indie films since Twilight.

