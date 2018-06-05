Bella Swan and Edward Cullen forever! Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were spotted together in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 2 — and the former couple’s reunion sent fans into a frenzy.

The Daily Mail published photos of Stewart, 28, and Pattinson, 32, trying to keep a low profile outside of the famed Chateau Marmot hotel after attending Lily-Rose Depp’s 19th birthday party. The Snow White and the Huntsman actress wore all black as the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire actor stood nearby with friends in a dark jacket, a graphic T-shirt, blue jeans and a black cap.

Fans of the Twilight costars quickly took to Twitter to freak out over the pictures. “Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart at the same party hanging out with the same friends in 2018 I thought this day it would never come, my shipper game is stronger than ever,” one user tweeted. Another wrote, “kristen stewart? and robert pattinson? hanging out? in 2018? what the eff? Y’ALL I AM SHOOK lmao.”

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart at the same party hanging out with the same friends in 2018 I thought this day it would never come, my shipper game is stronger than ever — WAS @Tvwilight (@TvwiIight) June 3, 2018

kristen stewart? and robert pattinson? hanging out? in 2018? what the eff? Y'ALL I AM SHOOK lmao — Elena (@artpop_stew) June 3, 2018

Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart were photographed together for the 1st time in 5 years and my inner Twihard is really showing pic.twitter.com/1x5myv9GLf — Linds (@Lindsertart19) June 3, 2018

“Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart hanging out at Lily Rose Depps party at Chateau Marmont” pic.twitter.com/uFYxtXEm2n — lauren 🌈 (@robxkristen) June 4, 2018

Kristen Stewart and Rob Pattinson were seen hanging out last night so I will celebrate by watching all five movies of the twilight saga today (just like I did yesterday) — alex ramsey (@aleksramsey) June 3, 2018

Stewart and Pattinson first met on the set of Twilight in 2008 and began dating shortly after. They were together for four years until she was spotted kissing her married Snow White director Rupert Sanders in July 2012 in photos published exclusively by Us Weekly. The costars later gave their romance another try before calling it quits again in May 2013. Meanwhile, Sanders, 47, and his wife, Liberty Ross, divorced in 2014. Ross, 39, married Jimmy Iovine two years later.

In more recent years, the Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk actress dated Stephanie “Soko” Sokolinski, St. Vincent and Stella Maxwell. Pattinson was last linked to singer FKA twigs from September 2014 until they called off their engagement in October 2017.

Stewart, who called herself “so gay” on Saturday Night Live in February 2017, has said that she is open to the prospect of dating men again. “Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything,” she told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in September. “If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?’”

As for her relationship with Pattinson, she told London’s Sunday Times in March 2017, “When I was dating Rob, the public were the enemy — and that is no way to live.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!