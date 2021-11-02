Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer’s Relationship Timeline

The perfect match! After a number of notable romances over the years, Kristen Stewart found The One in Dylan Meyer.

The actress started dating her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson in 2009. Three years later, the Adventureland star had an affair with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Stewart and Pattinson briefly rekindled their romance in 2013 before officially calling it quits that same year.

Stewart was later linked to model Stella Maxwell, who she dated on and off from 2016 until 2019. In August 2019, the Spencer star sparked romance rumors when she was spotted with Meyer, who she had initially met on the set of a project years prior.

The twosome have kept their relationship relatively under wraps, but three months after their first public outing, the Happiest Season star revealed that she “can’t f–king wait” to get engaged, describing the instant spark she felt when she reconnected with the writer.

“I‘ve known her for, like, six years, but we only started seeing each other [romantically]. Two weeks in, it was literally, like, the day that I met her, all bets were off,” the California native explained on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019. “I met her years ago on a movie. I hadn’t seen her in, like, two years and she had just walked up to a friend’s birthday party and I was just, like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’”

The Panic Room star also shared how the pair were “both scumbags” who “felt like trolls as kids,” and were “so similar but different” in several ways. Stewart said she and her “brilliant” partner, who she wanted to make “movies and kids” with, dropped the l-bomb after just two weeks together.

“It was, like, really late and we were in some s–ty bar,” she noted. “And her friends were there or whatever, and they, like, walked out and I was just like, ‘Oh man, I’m so f–king in love with you.’ Done.”

Two years later, the Still Alice star confirmed Meyer had proposed, telling Howard Stern in November 2021, “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it.”

Scroll down to relive the romance between Stewart and Meyer: