



Ready to take the plunge? Kristen Stewart admitted that she is planning to propose to her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer. In a candid interview with SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” the Charlie’s Angels actress spoke about her interest in tying the knot.

Howard Stern opened the floor on Tuesday, November 5, by telling Stewart, 29, that he sees her getting “married soon.” The 65-year-old America’s Got Talent alum then asked the former Twilight star if she was “in love right now,” in which she replied: “Yes, the answer is yes.”

Stern followed this by asking Stewart whether she would “propose” to her screenwriter girlfriend. “Absolutely,” the actress responded.

“I can’t f–king wait,” she continued. “Yeah, I don’t know [when] … I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast.”

Though Stewart bluntly discussed her desire to say “I do,” she played coy on the details of how she intends to pop the question. “I have a couple of plans that I know would be the coolest thing to do, that I think would be pretty undeniable,” she added.

Stewart and Meyer first sparked dating rumors in August when they were spotted packing on PDA in New York City. The Adventureland star began seeing Meyer after a source told Us Weekly in June that the actress rekindled her on-and-off romance with ex-girlfriend, Stella Maxwell.

Stewart notably dated her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson from 2009 to 2012. She cheated on the 31-year-old Good Time actor with her married Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, in 2012. Stewart and Pattinson briefly reconciled the following year before parting ways.

She’s also been linked to stylist Sara Dinkin, visual effects producer Alicia Cargile and singers St. Vincent and Stephanie “Soko” Sokolinski.

Speaking with Stern on Tuesday, Stewart opened up about how her relationship with Meyer has progressed over time. “The first time that I told her that I loved her, we were like sitting in this random bar,” she admitted.

“I‘ve known her for like six years, but we only started seeing each other like two weeks in and it was just like, it was literally like the day that I met her, all bets were off,” she continued. “I met her years ago on a movie. I hadn’t seen her in, like, two years and she had just walked up to a friends’ birthday party and I was just, like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’”

Stewart said that they’re “both scumbags” who “felt like trolls as kids,” and added that the pair are “so similar but different.” The Still Alice star, who regarded Meyer as “brilliant,” also stated that she wanted to make “movies and kids” with her love.