What’s meant to be, will be. Kristen Stewart and her ex-girlfriend Stella Maxwell are giving their romance another chance.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Stewart, 29, and Maxwell, also 29, are officially back together. News of their reunion comes days after the pair were spotted grabbing dinner together in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel and the Twilight alum were first linked in December 2016 after Maxwell visited Stewart in Savannah, Georgia, where Stewart was filming the movie Lizzie. The following month, they were spotted holding hands at Knott’s Berry’s Farm in Buena Park, California.

Although the actress and the model moved in together in May 2017, they ultimately could not make their relationship work and split nearly two years after they started dating. “They stopped seeing eye to eye and were living very different lives,” a source told Us in December 2018. The insider noted that long distance “didn’t help” their relationship, but the twosome “had issues” outside of their busy schedules.

But while the pair went their separate ways, there was no bad blood between the women. The source continued, “Stella and Kristen still share a ton of friends and are friendly with each other.”

After the breakup, the Charlie’s Angels star quickly moved on with stylist Sara Dinkin. Stewart and Dinkin, 28, were last spotted together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. The former couple were seen kissing and holding hands as The 1975 performed at the Indio, California, music festival.

The Café Society actress previously dated her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson, but the duo called it quits in 2012 after she cheated on him with her married Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. Stewart and Pattinson, 33, briefly got back together, but ultimately went their separate ways in 2013.

The Los Angeles native later has also been linked to special effects producer Alicia Cargile and singers Stephanie “Soko” Sokolinski and St. Vincent. Maxwell, for her part, publicly romanced Miley Cyrus in 2015.

With reporting by Brody Brown

