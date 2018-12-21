On the outs? Kirsten Stewart fueled speculation that she broke up with Stella Maxwell after she was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman on Thursday, December 20.

The Twilight star, 28, who started dating the Victoria’s Secret model, also 28, in May 2017, stepped out with another girl in Los Angeles on Thursday. The pair wore matching ensembles as they held hands while enjoying a stroll.

Fans took to Twitter to weigh in the situation and inquire whether or not the Snow White and the Huntsman actress and the blonde beauty had split.

been spending too much time being straight that I missed out on the fact that Kristen Stewart and Stella broke up and she has a new gf sad — katie (@Baeonce1) December 20, 2018

Soooooo Kristen Stewart. Are u dating someone new?? Cause no. STELLA WHERE U AT. Keep it simple. Don’t stress me out. It’s not even Christmas yet. Frick — Seppi Tirk (@SeppiTirk) December 20, 2018

Stewart and Maxwell were last spotted together in October at an airport in Amsterdam, where the model was visiting the actress on set of her upcoming film, Charlie’s Angels.

