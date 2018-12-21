Love Lives

Kristen Stewart Sparks Stella Maxwell Split Rumors After Holding Hands With Mystery Woman

28-year-old actress Kristen Stewart was spotted holding hands with a mystery redhead as the duo exited a breakfast joint this morning.  BACKGRID
6

On the outs? Kirsten Stewart fueled speculation that she broke up with Stella Maxwell after she was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman on Thursday, December 20.

The Twilight star, 28, who started dating the Victoria’s Secret model, also 28, in May 2017, stepped out with another girl in Los Angeles on Thursday. The pair wore matching ensembles as they held hands while enjoying a stroll.

Fans took to Twitter to weigh in the situation and inquire whether or not the Snow White and the Huntsman actress and the blonde beauty had split.

Stewart and Maxwell were last spotted together in October at an airport in Amsterdam, where the model was visiting the actress on set of her upcoming film, Charlie’s Angels.

Scroll down to see photos of Stewart and her potential new love interest!