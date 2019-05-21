Together again? Kristen Stewart had dinner with her ex-girlfriend Stella Maxwell on Monday, May 20.

The former couple stepped out for a low-key night in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles before heading back to Stewart’s nearby home. The Twilight star, 29, rocked a white button-down shirt, ripped black jeans, mid-calf socks, a pair of old sneakers, a red and blue headband and wayfarer sunglasses.

The model, also 29, tried to keep a low profile with similar shades, which she paired with a navy T-shirt, rolled-up jeans and black sneakers.

“Stella is saying that she is just friends with Kristen,” a source tells Us Weekly.

Us exclusively confirmed in December 2018 that Stewart and Maxwell, who once lived together, had called it quits after dating for nearly two years. “They stopped seeing eye to eye and were living very different lives,” a source said at the time, noting that being long-distance “didn’t help” their relationship.

The actress quickly moved on with stylist Sara Dinkin, with whom she was first spotted in late December. The new couple spent the holidays together in L.A. and more recently attended Coachella in April. They were spotted kissing and holding hands at the Indio, California, music festival during The 1975’s set.

Prior to Maxwell and Dinkin, Stewart dated her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson from 2009 to 2012. She cheated on him with her married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, but Stewart and Pattinson, 33, were briefly linked again in 2013. She later romanced visual effects producer Alicia Cargile and singers Stephanie “Soko” Sokolinski and St. Vincent.

“Ambiguity is my favorite thing ever. In terms of sexuality? For sure,” Stewart told Mastermind Magazine in September 2018. “And also in making films, if you perfectly answer every question, you don’t allow for people to have their own experience and really indulge in thought. I feel that same way about how we f–k each other. You don’t want to know everything all the time.”

