Remaining a mystery! Kristen Stewart spoke candidly about her sexuality and revealed that she enjoys leaving it open to interpretation.

“Yeah, ambiguity is my favorite thing ever. In terms of sexuality? For sure,” the Twilight star, 28, revealed while covering Paris’ Mastermind Magazine’s latest issue. “And also in making films, if you perfectly answer every question, you don’t allow for people to have their own experience and really indulge in thought. I feel that same way about how we f—k each other. You don’t want to know everything all the time.”

Stewart, who confirmed in her February 2017 Saturday Night Live monologue that she’s “like, so gay” and is attracted to both men and women, also discussed the importance of changing the way women are portrayed in film.

“Right now, I’m so aware of the fact that we’ve watched, cinematically, men and their way into their bodies and do physical things that feel fundamental to this male perspective,” she explained. “In every coming-of-age story we see about a young girl, even if it’s the truest, most sincere thing, what’s lacking is the physical honesty of actual female experience and the way we discover our bodies. It’s, like, we’re scared of using certain words.”

The Snow White and the Huntsman actress is bringing her own project to the big screen to further break down these issues and details a very NSFW line in the script. “There’s nothing dirty about it, but I’m definitely going to be vulgar and I’m definitely going to be completely unabashedly open about the fact that we’re entirely sexual beings,” she said.

Stewart, who is currently romancing Stella Maxwell and dated costar Robert Pattinson for four years before splitting in July 2012, previously discussed her sexuality and revealed that she is “definitely” open to dating men again.

“I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in August 2017. “Did you think I was faking it? I’ve always embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of.”

