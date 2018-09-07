Kristen Stewart’s Grumpiest Faces

No matter what your opinion of Kristen Stewart may be, there’s no denying that the 28-year-old star has her share of cranky faces. And it’s understandable, considering how emotionally-fraught the red carpet experience is for her.

“People say I’m miserable all the time,” Stewart told Elle in 2010. “It’s not that I’m miserable. It’s just that somebody’s yelling at me … I literally, sometimes, have to keep myself from crying [on the red carpet]. “It’s a physical reaction to the energy that’s thrown at you.”

