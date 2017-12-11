Moving on? Robert Pattinson was spotted with a mystery blonde woman after his split from FKA twigs, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Twilight actor, 31, attended Seth MacFarlane’s annual holiday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 9, with the unidentified woman. “They were together all night,” the source tells Us. “I saw them holding hands.”

The party’s other attendees included Ansel Elgort, Kate Hudson, Chord Overstreet, Glen Powell, Nick Viall and Lea Michele and her boyfriend, Zandy Reich.

The news of Pattinson’s date comes two months after it was revealed that he and fiancée FKA twigs called it quits after three years together. He proposed to the 29-year-old singer (real name Tahliah Barnett) in April 2015. They made their final public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in May.

The Good Time actor hinted that there may have been trouble in paradise in the months prior to the breakup news. When asked if he and FKA twigs were still engaged during a July 25 interview with Howard Stern, Pattinson responded, “Yeah, kind of.”

The ultra private couple had trouble keeping their relationship under wraps became of his fame. “It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world,” the British actor, whose five-year romance with Twilight costar Kristen Stewart also caused a media frenzy, told Stern at the time. “You have to make a decision whether you want to let the crazy people in. … To protect it, you kind of think, ‘I want to create a big boundary,’ [but] then it’s difficult for your relationship.”

