As Dean McDermott’s divorce from Tori Spelling wages on, the actor is also facing relationship struggles with his eldest son, Jack McDermott.

“Never say never, but I think that we’re just in a really great place, both of us,” Jack, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center West Hollywood grand opening on Thursday, April 25, when asked about where he stands with Dean, 57. “So, I just don’t think in the foreseeable future [a reconciliation is] anything that I want. … It’s not on the top of my list of priorities.”

Jack attended the event alongside his mother, Mary Jo Eustace, to whom Dean was married from 1993 to 2006. Dean married Spelling, 50, that same year, and the pair went on to welcome kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

Jack’s latest comments come nearly two years after he defended Dean and Tori against negative comments shared by his mom Eustace, 61. “Please respect me, and my blended family. Please avoid creating any additional strain on our family dynamic” he wrote in a since-deleted December 2022 Instagram post. “These past few years have been nothing but peace and happiness, and I ask that we continue to try and keep it that way.”

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Family Guide: Meet Their 5 Kids, More Tori Spelling and ex-husband Dean McDermott have their hands full with their five children. “With five, you definitely have to move as a family unit,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “There are times [when] Liam, the oldest, is like, ‘Mom, I wish it was just me and you […]

Dean and Tori announced that they were parting ways after 17 years of marriage in June 2023. Though a source exclusively told Us at the time that the pair did not plan to divorce, Spelling filed for divorce on March 29, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Before the divorce filing, Dean revealed that his struggles with alcohol played a big part in his and Spelling’s split. Having since gotten sober, another insider told Us in December 2023 that Dean had yet to see his kids since his and Spelling’s breakup.

“All I have to say is I wish the kids well,” Jack told Us on Thursday of his five half-siblings “I know Tori’s probably going to be having to do a majority of the parenting now, so I just hope she’s the best mother that she can be. And those kids deserve the world, so I hope that she can give it to them.”

Jack went on to note that he was “not surprised” by Dean and Spelling’s divorce, adding, “I lived with them for a year. I was in San Francisco for five [years] and then I moved to L.A. So, while I was looking for houses, I lived with them for a few months.”

Both Dean and Spelling have since moved on with new romantic partners Lily Calo and Ryan Cramer, respectively. Eustace told Us on Thursday that neither she nor Jack have met Lily, stating, “I didn’t even know that. So, we don’t play in those waters.”

Jack, for his part, added, “If she makes him happy, that’s really all that matters.” Us has reached out to Dean for comment.

For now, Jack and Eustace are prioritizing self-care with the help of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, a medical spa which offers anti-aging, CoolSculpting and other cosmetic treatments.

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Ups and Downs Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been making headlines since their scandalous start. When the pair met in 2005, McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he shares son Jack, and Spelling was married to Charlie Shanian. “It was love at first sight. I fell so hard … Then I noticed he had a […]

“I think that whatever you want to do, you should be able to do with no judgment. … Half the women talk about what they’ve done. Half the women don’t want to talk about it. And I’m like, ‘Whatever you do, no judgment. Knock yourself out,’” Eustace told Us. “There’s so many things available to women, and as long as I think you’re healthy inside and you feel good inside, I think that it’s okay.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson