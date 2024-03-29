Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage has officially come to an end.

Spelling, 50, filed for divorce from McDermott, 57, on Friday, March 29, per TMZ. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed June 17, 2023, as the couple’s date of separation.

According to the outlet, Spelling is asking for spousal support. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star also requested sole physical custody (but joint legal custody) of the duo’s minor children. The estranged duo, who tied the knot in 2006, share five children: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott also shares son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

Spelling and McDermott’s relationship status made headlines last year after McDermott announced via Instagram that he and Spelling had called it quits after nearly 20 years together.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” he captioned throwback pics of himself and Spelling in June 2023. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏.”

Hours later, however, McDermott deleted the post without explanation. Spelling, for her part, didn’t comment on the announcement, but she notably didn’t share a public Father’s Day tribute to her estranged husband.

After McDermott’s mysterious post, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple’s marriage wasn’t quite over. “They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling,” the source said. “They love each other and are not going to split.”

The insider went on to note that Spelling and McDermott’s pals also believed the split post was a mistake. “Friends suspect that Dean posted that because he and Tori may have gotten into a big blowout fight last night,” the source told Us. “He obviously regretted it, so he deleted the post.”

The exes continued to fuel divorce rumors later that month after McDermott was spotted transporting boxes to a storage facility. Spelling, meanwhile, was seen sporting a sweatshirt which read “What the actual f–k is going on” while arriving at a friend’s home.

Amid the drama, Spelling and the pair’s kids underwent a brief stay at an L.A. hotel in July 2023. A second insider confirmed to Us that the stay had nothing to do with the estranged couple’s split but an ongoing mold problem in their home. They followed up the hotel visit by traveling around in an RV for summer vacation.

In October 2023, McDermott was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman, later identified as his now-girlfriend, Lily Calo, at an L.A. welfare office in photos obtained by the Daily Mail at the time, the pair were seen holding hands and talking to an unidentified man.

Spelling, meanwhile, has moved on with Ryan Cramer, whom she’s been linked to since November 2023. That same month, McDermott told the Daily Mail that his alcohol use played a big part in his and Spelling’s breakup.

“That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori,” he explained. “I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling.”

Earlier this week, Spelling and McDermott were spotted at an L.A. storage facility. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed Spelling breaking down in tears after a seemingly tense exchange.