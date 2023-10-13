Dean McDermott was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman amid his ongoing drama with Tori Spelling.

McDermott, 56, wore ripped jeans and a black T-shirt while entering the Department of Social Services in West Valley on Tuesday, October 10, according to photos published by the Daily Mail on Friday, October 13. The former Chopped: Canada host was looking at paperwork while walking alongside an unnamed woman who was wearing a green jumpsuit.

The two cozied up in line and were pictured talking with another man.

McDermott’s outing came four months after he posted — and later deleted — an Instagram statement about his split from Spelling.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott wrote on June 17. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏.”

While Spelling never commented on the social media statement, , a source claimed to Us Weekly at the time that the couple were “not getting a divorce” despite his breakup announcement.

“They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling,” the source said. “Friends suspect that Dean posted that because he and Tori may have gotten into a big blowout fight. … He obviously regretted it, so he deleted the post.”

Days later, McDermott, was spotted sans wedding ring as he moved boxes into a storage unit on June 20 as Spelling stepped out in a yellow sweatshirt reading, “What the actual f—k is going on” that same week.

McDermott and Spelling tied the knot in 2006. After welcoming their first four kids, Us broke the news in December 2013 that McDermott had cheated on Spelling. The aftermath of the affair was chronicled on the True Tori reality series in 2014. After moving past the affair, the couple welcomed their fifth child, Beau, now 6, in 2017. He joined Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau. McDermott is also a father of Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.