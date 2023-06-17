After Dean McDermott deleted the announcement that he and wife Tori Spelling split, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the pair’s marriage is far from over.

“Tori and Dean are not getting a divorce,” the insider tells Us. “Tori and Dean have been better than ever” recently, celebrating daughter Stella’s 15th birthday on June 9 and attending the Stand for Kids Gala the following day as a family.

The source continues: “They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling. They love each other and are not going to split.”

McDermott, 56, uploaded a breakup statement to his Instagram page early on Saturday, June 17.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” the Canada native wrote in his post, sharing throwback photos with Spelling, 50. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this.”

However, McDermott deleted his upload several hours later. “Friends suspect that Dean posted that because he and Tori may have gotten into a big blowout fight last night,” the insider adds. “He obviously regretted it, so he deleted the post.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum — who married McDermott in 2006 — has yet to address the breakup speculation but did include the actor in her family photos from Stella’s birthday bash earlier this month.

“Back to my zip code… @beverlyhilton hotel has been such a huge part of my life. Went there with my family growing up and now I’m lucky enough to be able to take my own family,” Spelling wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 15. “#beverlyhiltonhotel gave us the most wonderful experience for @stella_mcdermott08 15th birthday. Penthouse suite, cabanas, cakes, the works. Tbh it was hard to leave 😂.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

During the festive outing, Spelling and the Chopped Canada host beamed poolside with all five of their kids: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.

Spelling and McDermott — who also shares son Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace — first sparked split speculation in March 2021 when the True Tori alum was spotted without her wedding ring. Rumors continued to swirl after Spelling revealed that the pair had been sleeping in separate bedrooms before McDermott was left out of that year’s holiday card.

Reps for Spelling and McDermott did not immediately respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.

With reporting by Sarah Jones