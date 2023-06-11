A red carpet for the whole family! Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, were all smiles at the Stand for Kids Gala on Saturday, June 10, when they attended with several of their five children.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, and the Chopped Canada host, 56, attended the annual benefit in support of the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children, which was held at Los Angeles’ Universal Studios backlot. The couple, who wed in 2006, coordinated in black outfits.

Four of the pair’s children joined them on Saturday: Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. (The couple’s eldest son Liam, 16, was absent from the carpet.) The McDermott siblings also rocked black ensembles during the event.

Saturday’s outing fell on Stella’s birthday, which her proud parents celebrated via social media.

“It’s official … my baby girl Buggy 🐞 is 15! So proud of the incredible human you are @stella_mcdermott08,” Spelling gushed via Instagram. “You have always led with kindness and empathy. Despite bullying in many areas of your life, you continue [to] lead with hope and optimism and are an inspiration to girls everywhere. Your heart is giant! And, you excel at everything you do. … You inspire me daily and I aspire to be the human you are when I grow up! I love you my #bffbaby.”

McDermott, who also shares 24-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, also penned a thoughtful tribute in Stella’s honor.

“I’m so proud of this young lady!! She is the kindest, sweetest, caring, creative, giving, and beautiful person I know,” the Open Range actor captioned an Instagram note on Saturday. “She’s going to change the world. I love you Stella. And a warning to any potential suitors, ‘I have no problem going back to jail.’ Ha Ha.”

While the True Tori alums love doting on their blended brood — including Eustace’s adopted daughter Lola, whom Spelling explained moved in with her in late 2022 — they’ve been dealing with an unexpected health crisis. Late last month, Spelling revealed that she found mold in her family’s home, which had been making everyone very ill.

“Our troubles are next-level with our MOLD problem and the house that’s been slowly killing us for 3 years,” the Mystery Girls alum wrote via her Instagram Story in May. “My kids and [I] are so sick and can’t get well and our family needs help. Overwhelmed.”

After the pair learned of the residence’s infestation, they planned to immediately move.

