About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Feast your eyes on some fabulous fashion! Hollywood’s biggest names never miss a moment to slay.
Keke Palmer kicked off 2023 on a glitzy note as she attended the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 4, wearing a sequin Michael Kors Collection gown that cradled her baby bump. The metallic number featured a plunging neckline and sexy cutouts at the sides.
The Hustlers star, who announced her pregnancy in December 2022, teamed the look with a dainty choker and had her hair styled in Senegalese twists. (That night, Palmer took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Jordan Peele’s Nope.)
La La Anthony also sparkled into the new year, letting Us know that pewter looks will dominate the next 12 months. For the BMF season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on January 5, the Power alum hit the red carpet in a silver off-the-shoulder dress by Vivienne Westwood. The figure-hugging frock featured a gathered design at her waist and thick straps. Anthony paired the number with coordinating nail polish and wore her brunette mane in a half-up, half-down hairdo.
Janelle Monáe delivered drama in tulle at the National Board of Review Awards on January 8. The Hidden Figures star was a must-see in a black Valentino gown that featured princess-like sleeves and a billowing skirt. The dress was finished with a cutout at the bodice that was lined with crystals. Monáe made the getup even more regal with a polished updo and a black headband.
Two days prior, Danielle Deadwyler stepped out in the mesh fabric for the Variety Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors to Watch event. For the occasion, the Till actress was a vision in a Jason Wu mini dress that featured tiers of tulle. The piece was equipped with a belt at the waist, and Deadwyler finalized the garb with a pair of black pointed-toe heels.
At the same event, Kate Hudsonproved you can never go wrong with pink. The Fool’s Gold star was a breathtaking sight in a rosy Huishan Zhang look that came with a pleated silhouette and a neck scarf. Hudson added a bit of contrast with black pumps and wore her hair in a messy but chic updo.
Keep scrolling to see the best dressed stars of 2023:
Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond
Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Janelle Monae
The Antebellum star looked breathtaking in a black tulle Valentino gown at the National Board of Review Awards in New York on January 8.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Michelle Yeoh
The Crazy Rich Asians star wowed in an eyelet blouse teamed with a black peplum skirt by Erdem at the National Board of Review Awards in New York on January 8.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sienna Miller
The Anatomy of a Scandal actress looked effortless in a slip dress by Alessandra Rich at the National Board of Review Awards in New York on January 8.
Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Danielle Deadwyler
The Reckoning actress donned a dainty mesh dress by Jason Wu at the Variety Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors to Watch event in Palm Springs, California, on January 6.
Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Kate Hudson
The Bride Wars star looked pretty in a pink Huishan Zhang number at the Variety Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors to Watch event in Palm Springs, California, on January 6.
Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Keke Palmer
The Scream Queens alum glistened in a sequin Michael Kors Collection gown at the New York Film Critics Awards in New York on January 5.
Credit: Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock
La La Anthony
The TV personality turned heads in Vivienne Westwood at the BMF season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on January 5.
Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Danielle Deadwyler
The Georgia native stunned in Carolina Herrera at the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala on January 5.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Stephanie Hsu
The Everything Everywhere All at Once star looked like a gift in a pink ruffled Valentino gown that featured a red bow at the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala on January 5.
Credit: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Viola Davis
The Fences actress looked vibrant in Tory Burch at the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala on January 5.