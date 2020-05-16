Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Most Candid Sex Confessions

What happens in the bedroom doesn’t always stay in the bedroom for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott.

Spelling and McDermott met on the set of the made-for-TV movie Mind Over Murder in 2005. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had been married to her first husband, Charlie Shanian, for less than a year at the time. McDermott, meanwhile, had been married to Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he shares son Jack, for more than a decade.

“It was love at first sight. I fell so hard … Then I noticed he had a wedding ring,” Spelling admitted in her 2008 memoir, sTORI Telling. “And — oh, yeah — I had a husband too. It was fun to flirt, but I knew nothing would happen … But: Dean and I went to a bar after dinner. And we spent the night at the Cartier Place. The following day when I woke up next to Dean, I had no regrets. Something was really wrong with my marriage. Not only because I slept with this guy — though that certainly wasn’t a positive sign — but because I didn’t regret it.”

Less than a year after their initial meeting, Spelling and McDermott secretly wed in Fiji. They have since welcomed five kids: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau.

Their path hasn’t been entirely smooth, however. In December 2013, Us Weekly broke the news that McDermott cheated on Spelling with a woman named Emily Goodhand while working on Chopped Canada.

“He told me he and Tori had a sexless marriage,” Goodhand told Us at the time. “I believed him.”

After documenting their therapy sessions on Lifetime’s True Tori for two seasons, McDermott re-proposed to Spelling in 2016. The twosome have since declared that they are stronger than ever.

“We don’t have relationship problems,” the actress told Us in February 2019. “We communicate now, I have a voice. He probably hears too much of it but he [is so] good at listening. Women like to talk and over-explain.”

McDermott has also been vocal about their romance since launching his podcast, “Daddy Issues.” While he often spills NSFW secrets on their relationship, he claims Spelling is fine with it.

“She’s my biggest supporter and as racy as some of the shows have been, she still supports me 150 percent. God bless her,” McDermott told Us in October 2019. “I mean, if you’re not real, then you know you’re faking it. And people are going to see that and our relationship is for real. Our kids are for real, our life is for real. We just put it out there.”

