Tori Spelling Dishes NSFW Details About Dean McDermott

Vajazzling, Real Housewives porn, sex tapes, oh my! Tori Spelling didn’t hold back while discussing her sex life with her husband, Dean McDermott, on the Monday, June 17, episode of his “Daddy Issues” podcast.

The conversation turned dirty when one of McDermott’s cohosts suggested that the couple film a sex tape because of the noticeable “sexual tension” between them.

“If I knew you were going to watch it, I would vajazzle,” Spelling, 46, replied. “I did it once for [Dean].”

The 52-year-old Slasher actor called the trend “fantastic” and questioned why it was no longer popular in the bedroom.

“You can have, like, designs, little shiny jewels and stuff put on,” McDermott explained, recalling Spelling picked a heart design. “It was the sexiest thing ever. It was so fantastic.”

Spelling and McDermott tied the knot in 2006. They share five kids: Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2. On Monday’s podcast, the twosome also admitted that they watch porn together.

“I mean for a second I’m like, ‘Oh, bummer, I had a Real Housewives episode to catch up on,’” Spelling quipped. “But after that I’m like ‘OK, let’s go!’”

McDermott then suggested that they find “Real Housewives parody porn” to watch together.

“We could do my love for reality TV and porn and blend the two, so we’re on the same page, always,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. “Mixing interests, keeping the passion alive!”

Spelling and McDermott met on the set of Mind Over Murder, a made-for-TV movie in Ottawa, Canada, in July 2005. Earlier in the podcast, the twosome recalled how attracted they were to each other when they both met — even though they were married to other people.

“We met eyes and I said to myself, ‘I’m in trouble,’” McDermott said. “I was in the zone. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m actually meeting her and she’s stunning in person.’”

The True Tori alum added that her now-husband looked “so hot.”

“I was like, ‘Oh no, that’s my type,’” Spelling admitted.

