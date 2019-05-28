TMI alert! While some celebrity couples keep the details of their relationship on the DL, several duos can’t help but overshare.

Following their December 2018 nuptials, Miley Cyrus couldn’t stop gushing over Liam Hemsworth on social media.

In February 2019, the Disney alum sent the Australian actor an NSFW Valentine’s Day message.

“When it’s valentine’s day and bae says hi,” the meme read alongside a photo of Cyrus from her 2014 Bangerz tour that showed her lying on her back on the hood of a car with her legs spread in the air.

Two months later, she made headlines for another caption.

“When he looks good enough to eat ! #Snack #SugarDaddy @liamhemsworth @Avengers,” the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer wrote alongside a video of her jokingly licking her husband on the red carpet in April 2019.

Reality TV stars are also known for speaking candidly about their relationships. After joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019, Denise Richards continued to make headlines for discussing her relationship with Aaron Phypers.

“Aaron had never had a ‘happy ending’ [massage], and we were on the hunt,” the actress said on a May 2019 episode. “I wanted him to have one. … He’s the only guy I’ve ever been with that had never had one. I’m like, ‘You have to try it.’”

After the episode aired, Richards told Us Weekly exclusively that her husband doesn’t love her candid remarks.

“Well, let me just say, there have been a few things that I’ve said that [Aaron’s] been like, ‘Why did you say that, baby?’ And I’m like, ‘I know, I’m sorry,’” she told Us. “But he knows me and he shakes his head and he loves me for that too and, you know, I’m a very honest person.”

Scroll through for more celebrity couples who overshare with NSFW details: