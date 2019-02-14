Miley Cyrus kicked off her first Valentine’s Day as a married woman with a very steamy message for her husband, Liam Hemsworth.

The singer, 26, took to Twitter on Thursday, February 14, to share a NSFW photo from her 2014 Bangerz tour that showed her lying on her back on the hood of a car with her legs spread in the air in a revealing bodysuit. The meme included the text, “When it’s valentine’s day and bae says hi.”

In the tweet’s caption, Cyrus simply wrote, “@LiamHemsworth love you.”

The Last Song costars, who have been together on and off since meeting on the set of the 2010 movie, wed in a secret ceremony in December 2018 at the Hannah Montana alum’s home in Franklin, Tennessee. Their guests included the bride’s parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, and the groom’s brothers, Chris and Luke Hemsworth.

Since then, Miley has not been shy about giving fans a look into her sexy romance with Liam. After he was hospitalized earlier this week for kidney stones, she wrote on Instagram, “Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you.”

In the wake of the Hunger Games star’s health scare, the Grammy nominee attended the world premiere of his new movie, Isn’t It Romantic, on his behalf on Monday, February 11. “My man’s not well,” she told Us Weekly at the event. “I’m representing for him.”

Liam later took to Twitter to apologize for missing the screening. “Sorry I couldn’t make it to the @isntitromantic premier last night guys,” he wrote. “Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days. Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me! Thanks for the support babe!”

