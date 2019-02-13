‘At Last,’ ‘Perfect’ and 8 More Love Songs to Crank Up on Valentine’s Day

Throughout history, love songs have become one of the most beloved types of music. Artists including Etta James and The Temptations had lucky-in-love couples swaying to their romantic tunes back in the day, and Ed Sheeran and Adele have reinvented the unofficial genre in more recent years.

James’ signature “At Last” — which, believe it or not, was a cover of Glenn Miller and his orchestra’s 1942 original — has become a go-to first dance song for countless newlyweds. Her timeless rendition has inspired plenty of modern-day covers by Beyoncé (who famously sang it in Cadillac Records and during President Barack Obama’s 2009 inaugural ball), Christina Aguilera and the late Aretha Franklin.

Sheeran’s love-struck 2017 ballad “Perfect” has followed in James’ footsteps as another first dance favorite. He wrote the song for his rumored wife, Cherry Seaborn, and later released duet versions with Beyoncé and Andrea Bocelli that are equally swoon-worthy.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, check out the 10 best love songs of all time in the video above, including Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and John Legend’s “All of Me.”

