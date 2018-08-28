Ed Sheeran Hints He Secretly Married Fiancee Cherry Seaborn

This has Us thinking out loud! Ed Sheeran insinuated in a new interview that he secretly married his fiancée, Cherry Seaborn.

The “Perfect” singer, 27, sat down with Access on Monday, August 27, to promote his new Apple Music documentary, Songwriter. When host Scott Evans asked about wedding plans, Sheeran shrugged his shoulders, started blushing and pointed to a silver band on his left ring finger. He then smirked and nodded his head, but remained silent.

Evans, 31, pressed further by inquiring how Sheeran managed to “sneak that one,” to which the four-time Grammy winner chuckled and replied, “I never really do anything too public anyway.”

Sheeran also played coy during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday. He offered another vague shrug when host Keltie Knight mentioned the rumors, which were first sparked when he wore a ring to the 2018 Brit Awards in February. However, he did open up about how he always imagined his wedding being a small, intimate ceremony.

“I don’t like large groups of people at the best of times,” he told ET. “I never wanted a wedding that was loads of people.”

The “Shape of You” crooner announced his engagement to childhood sweetheart Seaborn, 26, in January. “Got myself a fiancé just before the new year,” he wrote on Instagram. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

The couple were first linked in 2015 after they were spotted hanging out in New York City.

