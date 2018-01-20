Ed Sheeran announced his engagement to Cherry Seaborn with a sweet Instagram post on Saturday, January 20.

The “Shape of You” singer, 26, posted a photo of himself hugging his love and kissing her on the cheek as she beams. “Got myself a fiancé just before new year,” he captioned the pic. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

The happy couple sparked relationship rumors in 2015, when they were spotted hanging out in New York City. They were later seen hanging out in Las Vegas in September 2015 for Labor Day Weekend, where they hung out with DJ Calvin Harris.

In March 2017, Sheeran told Us Weekly that he and Seaborn met through mutual friends when his tour stopped in New York, where she lived at the time. The songwriter and the financial consultant, 25, first got acquainted at Thomas Mills High School in their hometown of Suffolk, England, but she moved to North Carolina shortly thereafter to attend Duke University. Sheeran, who now lives with Seaborn in their hometown after she moved back to London to be with him, told Rolling Stone, “One day this will [all] f–king end. And I know the one person that’s going to remain constant is Cherry.”

He also revealed that Seaborn inspired his ballad, “Perfect”, telling Us, “The line that goes, ‘Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song’ was about when we were in Ibiza listening to Future’s ‘March Madness’ literally not wearing any shoes and going mental on the lawn, which was quite a nice time. I didn’t see her first reaction to the song because she lived in New York at the time. So I just emailed it to her but she did really like it.”

Sheehan was previously linked to Ellie Goulding, Athina Andrelos and Selena Gomez.

