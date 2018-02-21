A secret wedding? Ed Sheeran is adding even more fuel to the rumors that he and his fiancee, Cherry Seaborn, might already be married. The “Dive” singer walked the red carpet alone at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday, February 21, but sported a silver ring on his ring finger.

The singer, who was nominated for four awards that night, walked the carpet wearing a navy blue suit, white shirt and black tie, pairing it with black reading glasses. Sheeran accessorized his look with a white rose in support of the #MeToo movement, and on his left hand, he wore a small silver ring on his wedding finger in addition to a black watch.

The four-time Grammy winner, 27, was first spotted wearing the band during a London show on Monday, February 19. The “Shape of You” crooner wore the accessory while he played the guitar in front of his fans, causing them to speculate that the pair had already tied the knot.

The couple’s possible nuptial news come just one month after they announced their engagement. “Got myself a fiance just before new year,” the “Thinking Out Loud” singer captioned a photo of himself with Seaborn, 25, on January 20. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2015 after they were spotted getting cozy together in New York City. The songwriter and the businesswoman first met when they attended the same high school in Suffolk, England, and reunited years later.

In March 2017, Sheeran told Us Weekly that they met through mutual friends during a tour stop in New York, where she lived at the time. Sheeran also told Rolling Stone: “One day this will [all] f–king end. And I know the one person that’s going to remain constant is Cherry.”

