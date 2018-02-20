Did they or didn’t they? Ed Sheeran and his fiancee, Cherry Seaborn, may have already tied the knot!

The “Photograph” crooner, 27, and the financial consultant, 25, have kept their romance under wraps, and fans are now speculating that they have already sealed the deal.

Sheeran sent fans into a frenzy when he was spotted sporting a silver ring during a London show on Monday, February 19. His extra special accessory was hard to miss as he played his guitar and sang during the intimate concert.

Sheeran and Seaborn’s possible news comes one month after the couple announced their engagement. “Got myself a fiance just before new year,” the “Shape of You” signer captioned a photo of himself kissing his sweetheart’s cheek. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

The duo sparked romance rumors in 2015 after they were spotted getting cozy together in New York City. They were later seen spending Labor Day Weekend in September of that Year in Las Vegas with DJ Calvin Harris.

While speaking exclusively to Us in March 2017, Sheeran revealed that his heartfelt balled “Perfect” is inspired by Seaborn. “The line that goes, ‘Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song’ was about when we were in Ibiza listening to Future’s ‘March Madness’ literally not wearing any shoes and going mental on the lawn, which was quite a nice time,” he recalled. “I didn’t see her first reaction to the song because she lived in New York at the time. So I just emailed it to her but she did really like it.”

The songwriter and the businesswoman first met when they attended the same high school in their hometown of Suffolk, England. After maintaining a long-distance relationship while Seaborn moved to North Carolina, the couple now reside together in London.

“One day this will [all] f—king end,” Sheeran told in March 2017. “And I know the one person that’s going to remain constant is Cherry.”

The British singer was previously linked to Ellie Goulding, Athina Andrews and Selena Gomez.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!