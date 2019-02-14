In the mood for love! Sometimes celebrities are so smitten that they want to show their affections for their significant other on the most romantic holiday of the year: Valentine’s Day.

From Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney to Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid to Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, stars have been honoring the love-filled day with proposals and weddings for decades. However, not every couple survived.

“I think women love very hard. We love men. We just love with everything we have,” the A Star Is Born actress said during a November 2016 appearance on CBS Sunday Morning. “And sometimes I don’t know that that love is met with the type of dignity that we wish it would be met with. You know, we’re not trying to make you less of a man. We just want you to love us as deeply and as wholesomely and as fully as we love you.”

Though Valentine’s Day romance does not always last, that does not mean those left in its wake give up on it completely. “I never count anything out,” Quaid told Us Weekly in December 2018 of getting married again.

Meanwhile, some continue to relish in the February 14 lovefest. “You’re going to laugh. … Find the right guy!” Salma Hayek quipped to Net-a-Porter’s The Edit in February 2015 about the secret to a successful marriage. “That is the key, and it’s so hard because there are so few of them. It’s very important that they support you. They should never make you feel bad or insecure. What’s important in a marriage is generosity, thoughtfulness, thinking of the other person all of the time. … Spend quality time together. And don’t forget over the years.”

Scroll to relive the pairs who tied the knot or prepared to do so on Valentine’s Day and find out if they are still together.