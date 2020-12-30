The end of the road. Tyrese Gibson and his wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, have split after nearly four years of marriage.

“We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce,” the Fast & Furious star, 42, captioned a throwback photo of himself kissing the social worker via Instagram on Tuesday, December 29. “Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other.”

Tyrese acknowledged that his relationship with Samantha “has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else.”

“We truly have so much love & respect for each other,” he continued. “We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually.”

The actor explained that he and the University of Georgia graduate decided “to mutually speak on” their separation before the start of the new year so that they do not have to “take this energy into 2021.” He called 2020 “grueling and challenging to us all” before concluding, “We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are.”

Tyrese and Samantha secretly married on Valentine’s Day in 2017. They welcomed daughter Soraya in October 2018.

Later on Tuesday, the R&B singer released a breakup song titled “Better Days” via Instagram. In the caption of the post, he called Samantha “the love of my life,” adding, “My heart is so full because you’ve blessed me with 5 years of magic…. Samantha Gibson, I owe you everything. I am a better man of God, friend, and father because of you… I pray we leave the door open because the God that we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of no way.”

Tyrese was previously married to Norma Gibson from 2007 to 2009, and they coparent 13-year-old daughter Shayla.