Wedding bells! Dennis Quaid and his fiancée, Laura Savoie, secretly married at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara, California, on June 2.

“It was beautiful,” the actor, 66, told People on Wednesday, June 24, of the low-key ceremony, which only the couple’s pastor attended. “Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride.”

The magazine reported that Quaid and Savoie, 27, exchanged traditional vows and Bulgari rings. The groom wore a Hugo Boss suit, and the bride wore a Chosen by One Day gown.

Us Weekly broke the news that the couple started dating in May 2019 and got engaged that October. They initially planned to wed in Hawaii in April and hold a second reception for friends and family in Nashville, but their plans changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just love who she is as a person,” Quaid told People of the doctoral student. “Her character, her intelligence, of course her beauty. And her point of view of the world.”

Savoie, meanwhile, gushed, “[I have] never met someone who is so in love with life. It’s like nothing can bring him down. Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day.”

The “Dennissance” podcast host told Us exclusively in April that being quarantined with the St. Louis native amid the coronavirus outbreak was “the best pre-marriage training you could possibly have.” He also noted at the time that they wanted to “get married first” before considering starting a family together.

When news of the pair’s romance first broke, social media users were quick to point out their age difference. However, Quaid was not bothered, telling The Guardian in November 2019, “I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with.”

The Parent Trap star was previously married to P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and Kimberly Buffington from 2004 to 2018. He shares son Jack Quaid, 28, with Ryan and twins Thomas and Zoe, 12, with Buffington.