A crash course in marriage. Dennis Quaid and his fiancée, Lauren Savoie, are spending their wedding day at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, but social distancing has been healthy for their relationship.

“This [quarantine] is the best pre-marriage training you could possibly have,” the Parent Trap star, 65, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, April 3, while promoting his new podcast, “The Dennissance.”

Quaid and Savoie, 26, had planned to tie the knot on Saturday, April 4, at his friend Craig T. Nelson‘s house in Kauai, Hawaii. Although the actor admitted it is “a little disappointing” to change their plans, Quaid told Us that he and the PhD student celebrate their upcoming marriage “every day.”

The A Dog’s Purpose star noted that he and Savoie hope to still have their wedding ceremony after the quarantine is lifted. However, he said that the duo plan to “play it by ear” as to whether they will still have a destination wedding in Hawaii.

The couple are also quarantining with Quaid’s 12-year-old twins, Thomas and Zoe, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kimberly Quaid. The Intruder star added that self-isolating is “bringing us all closer together.”

Us broke the news that Dennis proposed to Savoie while on vacation in Hawaii in October 2019. Some fans were surprised by the nearly 40-year age difference between the couple but the Texas native wasn’t upset by the criticism.

“I thought it was wonderful, actually,” Dennis told The Guardian in November 2019. “Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry. I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with.”

Dennis was previously married to P. J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and Kimberly, 47, from 2004 to 2018. He and Ryan, 57, share a son, Jack, 27.

“The Dennissance” podcast starts streaming on Audio Up on Wednesday, April 8.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

