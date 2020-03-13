Close to home. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Orlando Bloom and Justin Trudeau are just a handful of the celebrities and public figures who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 and soon after spread to the United States, with the first confirmed case making its way into the country in January 2020. Hollywood was not immune to the illness either.

Many movie and TV sets shut down production in the wake of the global health crisis, and events — from concert tours to film festivals — were postponed or canceled as a result.

In turn, stars began to feel the effects of coronavirus. Hanks and Wilson, who married in April 1988, were among the first famous faces to be diagnosed.

“@ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” the Toy Story star explained via Instagram in March 2020. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks noted that the pair were taking the necessary precautions. “Well, now. What to do next?” he wrote. “The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

Wilson, for her part, attempted to make light of the situation. “From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico,” she tweeted. “And you drink it.”

Hanks later shared a sweet selfie on Instagram to assure fans that he and the actress were recovering as best as possible. “@ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us,” he noted. “We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

