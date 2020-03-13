Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus. The wife of Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, is the latest public figure to be in quarantine to avoid spreading the virus.

“The test came back positive,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Thursday, March 12. “She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.”

While Grégoire Trudeau, 44, recovers at their home, Trudeau, 48, will self-isolate for two weeks as a precaution.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” the statement said, noting that he will not be tested for the virus unless he shows symptoms. “For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently.”

Grégoire Trudeau also spoke out on Thursday.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said in a statement of her own. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

The couple, who wed in 2005, share three kids: Xavier, 12, Ella-Grace, 11, and Hadrien, 6.

Earlier this week, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert revealed he tested positive for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. The outbreak prompted the NBA, NHL, MLB and NCAA to postpone their seasons. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first Hollywood actors to confirm that they have the viral infection.

“@ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us,” the Oscar winner captioned a photo of the pair on Thursday via Instagram, one day after their initial announcement. “We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”