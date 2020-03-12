Staying hopeful. Colin Hanks and Chet Hanks addressed their parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s coronavirus diagnoses on Instagram on Wednesday, March 11.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone,” the Jumanji star, 42, wrote on social media. “My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and [I] am confident that they will make a full recovery.”

His younger brother, 29, added in a video: “Yeah, it’s true, my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They’re not even that sick, they’re not worried about it, they’re not tripping, but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously. But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about.”

Chet thanked his followers for their “concern and well wishes,” emphasizing that he “think[s] it’s all gonna be alright.” He concluded, “Everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”

Tom and Wilson, both 63, announced that they had tested positive for COVID-19 hours earlier. “Hello, folks,” the Oscar winner captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday. “Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

The Forrest Gump star shared their next steps, writing, “The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

The couple were in Australia while Hanks filmed an untitled Elvis Presley film, which is produced by Warner Bros.

“Please take care,” Reese Witherspoon commented on the Golden Globe winner’s social media upload, while Whitney Cummings tweeted, “It’s like it picked the celebrity we cared the most about to make a point. I mean Tom Hanks is who would play the guy in the movie about Coronavirus.”

The pair are the first celebrities to be diagnosed with coronavirus, and many Hollywood productions have stopped filming to prevent illnesses. More than 125,900 people have gotten sick from the virus as of Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

Tom welcomed Colin in 1977 with his then-wife, Samantha Lewes, followed by his daughter, Elizabeth, five years later. After marrying Wilson in 1988, the actress gave birth to Chet in 1988 and Truman in 1995.