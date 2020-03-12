Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Toy Story actor, 63, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 11, to share the news of his diagnosis with his followers.

“Hello, folks,” Hanks began. “Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.”

The Cast Away star described his wife’s symptoms, writing, “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

The Splash actor explained what the couple’s next steps would be following their positive diagnosis to put his fans and followers at ease.

“The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” he wrote. “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

He added: “Take care of yourselves!”

The two actors were in Australia while Hanks was filming the Baz Luhrmann production of the untitled Elvis Presley film, which is being produced by Warner Bros, Deadline reported on Wednesday.

In response to the Forrest Gump actor’s social media statement, Warner Bros. issued their own statement via Deadline.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” it read. “We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual.”

The statement continued: “The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”

Hanks and Wilson, 63, who have been married since 1988, are the first celebrities to test positive for the virus. Many big Hollywood productions have already stopped filming to prevent anyone from getting ill.

Festivals and concerts have been canceled or postponed until the virus is contained. As of Wednesday, more than 125,900 people have gotten sick from the virus, according to The New York Times. At least 4,619 people have died, most of which have been in mainland China, where the virus originated.