Covering all the bases? The coronavirus outbreak has spread rapidly, and celebrities have taken notice. Some of Hollywood’s biggest names are being as proactive as possible during the health scare — and documenting their new precautionary travel rituals along the way.

As many Hollywood projects, such as James Bond’s No Time to Die and Disney’s Mulan, have either postponed or canceled their international runs, or halted filming completely based on location, stars all over the world are taking their safety into their own hands.

Model Naomi Campbell hasn’t stopped traveling for work or leisure, but she has switched up her airport wardrobe. “Safety First NEXT LEVEL,” Campbell, 49, captioned a series of three photos that showed the lengths she’s gone to in order to cover herself.

She wore a full hazmat suit in the pictures posted on March 10, complete with a mask for her mouth, protective glasses and gloves on her hands.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a selfie via Instagram on February 26 on her way to Paris with a fabric mask over her mouth. “Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda?” the actress, 47, asked her followers at the time. “Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently. 😷.”

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is a viral outbreak that stems from the coronavirus family, but the current version is unlike anything that’s been encountered beforehand. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the illness primarily spreads from person to person through viral droplets. Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The illness was discovered in December 2019 and originated in the Wugan, Hubei province in China. It spread quickly through Asia and has since crossed over to other continents such as Europe and North America.

For many stars, sending words of support, like Katy Perry did to the people of China during this fearful time, or Donatella Versace did by donating money to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation, is the best way to feel prepared.

Other celebrities have turned to face masks, keeping their distance from others and encouraging their fans to wash their hands in order to keep themselves safe while the virus continues to spread.

“I’m not comfortable going to the mall anymore. I’m not comfortable going to movies,” Howie Mandel told his followers via Instagram while at the DMV on March 9. During the outbreak, the America’s Got Talent judge has been sharing humorous, but poignant messages about how to protect one’s self.

“Stores out of water and masks. Just a helmet and toilet paper. #safety,” he wrote alongside one photo via Instagram. He also joked that his wife’s “new lingerie” is a hazmat suit.

Scroll below to see which stars have changed up how they travel and what they’re doing to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak.