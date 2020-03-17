Hunkering down. With authorities advising people to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s no surprise that some celebrities have opted to pass the time by cooking tasty meals and other treats for their families, especially since many restaurants across the country are closed or only open for take-out orders.

Take Kristen Bell, for example. The Frozen star, who has used her social media platform to repeatedly share important information as well as facts and figures about the illness, posted a more lighthearted video update via her Instagram Stories on March 16. “We’re doing the only thing there is to do here during the quarantine,” Bell told her followers as a friend snacked on one of her homemade treats. “We’re making deep-fried Oreos in the air fryer.”

The tasty pastries were even a hit with Bell’s dog Barb, who caught a whiff of one of the treats and immediately wanted to try one for herself. “She smells it,” the Veronica Mars alum said with a laugh as her pooch lunged for the food. “Abort! Abort!” (Chocolate is toxic to pets.)

On the other hand, some famous people have chosen to order take-out, which is still permitted during certain hours in cities such as New York and Los Angeles. Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder made the most of their quarantine by ordering pizza.

Schroeder, who is currently staying at her pal’s house with her fiancé, Beau Clark, while their home is being renovated, shared a look at their grub via Instagram on March 15. “Quarantine vibes, AMIRITE?” she captioned a snapshot of the duo eating and drinking at the home Maloney shares with husband Tom Schwartz. “#officiallychilling.”

For Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel, self-quarantine translates to cooking a savory feast with her daughter, Brynn. On March 14, the Skinnygirl creator whipped up some truffle mac and cheese with a side of broccoli for her kiddo. “If we’re going to be home, we’re gonna eat well,” she quipped. Her spread also included roast chicken, potatoes, broccoli rabe and quinoa chickpea salad.

Frankel is also doing her part to help others during this difficult time. Via her B. Strong initiative, the star is putting together kits to help ensure people are clean and fed if they’re unable to buy food on their own. “#Bstrong is assembling preventative #coronakits for hydration & sanitization & we are raising money for cash cards to be distributed to parents who can’t afford lunches,” she wrote on Instagram on March 15 in response to news that all New York City public schools would be closing in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

Scroll down to see how more stars are keeping themselves busy in the kitchen (or simply eating on the couch) amid the coronavirus outbreak.