Shedding for the wedding! Stassi Schroeder recently revealed that she is getting in shape for her upcoming nuptials to Beau Clark with a little help from a trendy diet — intermittent fasting.

The wedding-related tidbit came out during the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star’s Tuesday, February 4, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen as she and fellow guest Kyle Cooke, who is also engaged, were playing a game.

Wedding DWheel Breakers involved Schroeder and Cooke, 34, weighing in on potential wedding day mishaps. When Andy Cohen asked Schroeder how she would react if she couldn’t fit into her wedding gown on her big day, the Next Level Basic author balked at the query and basically assured the Bravo boss that would never happen.

“I am intermittent fasting,” she retorted.

The New Orleans native might be looking to stay slim now, but she told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday that she and Clark, 39, whom she’s set to marry in Rome in October, were trying for a baby before they got engaged last year. “I was trying last summer,” Schroeder dished. “I was like, ‘Listen, if he’s not going to propose, I’m going to take matters into my own hands.’ I was seriously hoping to be pregnant because that is so much more important to me than even getting married. I just cannot wait to be a mom.”

However, as soon as Clark did pop the question in July 2019, the Bravo personality put her baby plans on the back burner. As she put it, “Once I actually did become engaged, I’m like, ‘Well, I can’t be pregnant at my wedding.’ Like, I have to be able to get s–t-faced.”

Schroeder added that she needs “all the Italian wine” at her “I do’s” and noted that she is “holding off” on conceiving because of her wedding dress.

These days, the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host is deep in the throws of planning her international nuptials — including her vows. “I’ve already started working on them,” she told Us. “Whenever I think of something, I go into my phone and put it in my notes.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.