Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Are Engaged





She found her lobster! Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are engaged, Us Weekly can confirm.

“OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle. 💍,” the Vanderpump Rules star captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday, July 31, with her now-fiancé. The reality star is sporting an engagement ring as she holds onto his hand.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the TV personality was dating Clark in February 2018. In June, the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host gushed about her love, telling Us, “I feel really lucky right now. I haven’t had a relationship like this. I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive and the fact that this was his idea.”

Clark didn’t only win over Schroeder — he also has her castmates’ votes of approval. A few of them hinted that they believed the pair would be the next to seal the deal. “We think Beau is great, we’re so happy for them, I think they’re so adorable how they dress up together and do all kinds of stuff like that. I think they’re great for each other,” Brittany Cartwright told Us exclusively, adding that she “definitely” believed the couple would “be the next to get engaged.”

“I’m like, so rooting for them. He’s such a great addition to our little family. I’m sure that that will be the next couple to put a ring on it, definitely,” Lala Kent gushed, while Scheana Shay noted that Schroeder and Clark’s engagement would be “coming next.”

Cartwright’s husband — and Schroeder’s ex — Jax Taylor also sang Clark’s praises. “He’s just a very easygoing guy. He’s basically the polar opposite of Stassi, which I think that’s what she needs,” he told Us. “It’s kind of an opposites attract situation there.”

