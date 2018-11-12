The best days of their lives!

While fans may be concerned that the SURvers have matured over the years, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz previously assured Us Weekly that the cast of Vanderpump Rules will still bring the drama for season 7.

“Don’t worry. We still are complete disasters in other aspects of our lives. But professionally, we’re growing,” Schwartz, 36, told Us in September. “Just for the record, we are not growing up. We are maturing and we are evolving.”

Sandoval, 35, added: “We still like to have fun.”

Kristen Doute echoed her costars thoughts, telling Us that season 7 is her “favorite.”

“Every single season, I feel like we say the same things, but we really, really mean them and feel them. But really, this season is my favorite,” Kristen, 35, told Us exclusively at the E! People’s Choice Awards in November. “It was my favorite to film. I think it’s going to be my favorite to watch, even though there’s a little bump in the road on that trailer.”

Scroll through for everything you need to know — including when the series returns and the details on the new cast members — about Vanderpump Rules season 7: